K’taka Police form special teams to crack murder case of 4 members of family

The Karnataka Police said on Saturday that it has formed three special teams to crack the murder case of four members of the same family in Uttara Kannada district.

Seventy-year-old Shambhu Bhat, his wife Madevi (60), son Rajiv (40) and daughter-in-law Kusuma (35) were hacked to death on Thursday in Onibagilu village near Bhatkal town.

The police are suspecting the role of the elder daughter-in-law behind the murders and have taken two accused persons into custody.

The teams have been formed under the DySP and CPI of Bhatkal.

According to the police, Shambhu Bhat’s elder son Sridhar died due to kidney failure and his Vidya demanded compensation and division of property.

Shambhu Bhat owned three acres of land. Vidya Bhat was given 1.9 acres of land but she had demanded three.

The matter later turned into a dispute.

