INDIA

K’taka police grill young couple held after flight delayed over ‘suspicious text message’

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police has grilled the detained young couple held in connection with sending suspicious text messages which delayed Mumbai flight for 6 hours.

The incident had taken place at the Mangaluru International Airport in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday. Bajpe police in Mangaluru had detained 23-year-old Deepayan Maaji and Simran Tham (23) in connection with the case.

According to police, both hail from Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh. They had come to Manipal city three days ago. The accused youth had boarded a flight to Mumbai and the accused young woman was waiting for her flight to Bengaluru at the lounge.

When Mumbai flight was ready to takeoff, the co-passenger sitting beside accused young woman noticed that she is has keyed in “you are a bomber” message to his boyfriend who was on flight to Mumbai.

The co-passenger alerted the cabin crew about the message and suspicious chatting. The crew who conducted initial checks, halted the flight to Mumbai which was ready to take off and conducted thorough check up after getting passengers off the flight, police said.

The police had detained the young couple following the incident. They claimed that they did it for fun and it is nothing but a friendly chat.

The incident had triggered tension and panic in the backdrop of terrorist attack alerts and high security arranged in the backdrop of celebration of 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The police stated that they are taking no chances and considered the incident seriously. They are getting the background and antecedent of the couple. Further investigation is on.

20220816-022804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Petition filed with NHRC over deaths due to lack of O2...

    In ‘Naya J&K’, progressive youth outnumber hybrid terrorists

    Now BharatPe Co-founder Bhavik Koladiya moves on

    Winter Session of Parliament to begin Nov 29, end on Dec...