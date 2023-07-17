INDIA

K’taka Police intensify hunt for accused in gang rape of Assam girl

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Police on Monday said it has intensified the hunt for the accused persons in connection with the gang rape of a 20-year-old girl from Assam in Bengaluru.

The incident was reported in the limits of Parappana Agrahara police station in Bengaluru on July 13 and came to light only recently.

The police have arrested the victim’s partner Shaheed Uddin, while the hunt is on for the four other accused persons.

The police have formed a special team to nab the accused who are said to be friends of Shaheed Uddin.

According to the police, the victim and Shaheed Uddin had been in a relationship for the past several years and he coerced her into coming to Bengaluru with the promise of marrying her.

After she arrived in Bengaluru one and a half year ago, they lived at his rented accomodation and he forced into a physical relationship.

The victim told the police that he even shot private pictures and videos of her on his mobile phone.

She accused Shaheed Uddin and the four other accused of raping her.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that Shaheed Uddin had trapped the victim in love and planned to push her into the prostitution.

The victim also told the police that Shaheed is married and has a family.

2023071740401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Keeping the moral compass on point is tricky: Eeshwar Nivas on...

    Pak terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter identified

    Sivakasi firecracker industry: Accidents, mishaps and solutions

    New accelerator programme for fintech startups in India launched