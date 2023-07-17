Karnataka Police on Monday said it has intensified the hunt for the accused persons in connection with the gang rape of a 20-year-old girl from Assam in Bengaluru.

The incident was reported in the limits of Parappana Agrahara police station in Bengaluru on July 13 and came to light only recently.

The police have arrested the victim’s partner Shaheed Uddin, while the hunt is on for the four other accused persons.

The police have formed a special team to nab the accused who are said to be friends of Shaheed Uddin.

According to the police, the victim and Shaheed Uddin had been in a relationship for the past several years and he coerced her into coming to Bengaluru with the promise of marrying her.

After she arrived in Bengaluru one and a half year ago, they lived at his rented accomodation and he forced into a physical relationship.

The victim told the police that he even shot private pictures and videos of her on his mobile phone.

She accused Shaheed Uddin and the four other accused of raping her.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that Shaheed Uddin had trapped the victim in love and planned to push her into the prostitution.

The victim also told the police that Shaheed is married and has a family.

