K’taka Police join hands with green activists to save trees in Bengaluru

Karnataka Police have joined hands with green activists who are fighting to save trees in Bengaluru.

The tree lovers have welcomed the move by the police department and appreciated it for being responsive to the demand of protecting greenery in the capital city.

The police will now summon those who put nails on trees recklessly to place advertisements to the police station and give them a stern warning about their mindless act.

The police will also make them get the nails out of the trees and apply tree balm mixtures, which help trees to heal.

Parisara Manju, the President of Midita Foundation, has lodged a complaint with the Whitefield police station in Bengaluru in this regard.

Talking to IANS on Monday, Manju said members and volunteers of his organisation are tired of removing nails from the trees in the city.

Manju said the police have assured them of support to save trees in the city.

Prashanth Foundation has also extended its support to the move of protecting trees in Bengaluru.

The nail menace is rampant in HAL, Varthur Kodi, Whitefield and even the trees in front of the DCP’s office are not spared, said Manju.

These organisations, along with the local people, have joined hands to form the ‘Vruksha Bachao Andolan Samiti’ to ensure nail-free trees in Bengaluru.

“We have developed a healing balm for trees. Enamel paint mixed with neem oil will be applied on the trees after removing the nails. The miscreants who put nails on trees will be made to apply the balm,” he said.

20220314-172603