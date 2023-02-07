INDIA

K’taka police launch hunt for accused who fled with Rs 1.3 crore ATM cash

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police have launched a hunt for the accused who escaped with Rs 1.03 crore cash, which was siphoned off over a period of time, while depositing into the ATM machine, police said on Tuesday.

The accused is identified as Rajesh Mesta, a resident of Chinnamma Layout and a native of Uttara Kannada district. Police said that the accused who worked in a private agency had escaped with the booty along with wife.

Police explained that the accused worked at Secure Value India Limited. The agency has a contract to collect money from banks and deposit it to the ATM’s. The accused Rajesh Mesta was the in-charge.

He was tasked with depositing money into ATMs of BTM Layout, Koramangala and Bannerghatta Road from December 28, 2022. The accused remained absent from February 1 without informing the office.

The office grew suspicious when his phone remained switched off. When they verified the accounts of the deposited money in ATMs, it came to light that he had not deposited Rs 1.03 crore and taken it for himself.

20230207-102603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bloodbath in Pak stocks as index falls more than 2,000 points

    All three VIP MLAs in Bihar join BJP, Sahani heading for...

    Solana crypto hack linked to Slope mobile wallet

    This Jammu woman runs dhaba in car