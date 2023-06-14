INDIA

K’taka police provides security to author K. Veerabhadrappa after death threats

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Police on Wednesday said it has provided security to veteran Kannada author K. Veerabhadrappa after he received 16 death threat letters.

It said that the District Police Reserve has provided an armed constable to guard Veerabhadrappa, popularly known as KumVee in the Kannada literary world.

Police sources said that a person has been taken into custody and samples of his handwriting have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Talking about the police protection, Veerabhadrappa told the media: “I have not given much attention to the threats, I am involved in writing a book.”

Veerabhadrappa had returned an award conferred on him by the Sahitya Akademy for his novel ‘Aramane’ in 2008 in protest against growing intolerance and the threat to the spirit of the constitution and secularism.

He had also declared that he is a Lingayat and not a Hindu.

The police department has taken serious note of the development of threat to his life in the backdrop of gruesome killings of writer and activist Gauri Lankesh and Prof. M.M. Kalaburgi.

Author Veerabhadrappa has been supportive of the Muslim community on issues such as hijab ban and boycott calls over halal meat and Muslim mango vendors.

He expressed his unhappiness over litterateurs who had kept mum against fascist forces.

He maintained that for any writer, the health of the society is more important than his/her life.

20230614-114003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP-RSS keeping close watch for Gyanvapi, Mathura court verdicts

    PM to inaugurate first greenfield airport in Arunachal today

    AIADMK, DMK field transgender candidates for urban bodies election

    NEP to provide greater autonomy to academic institutions: K’taka minister