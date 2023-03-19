INDIALIFESTYLE

K’taka police question youth for reciting ‘azaan’ during protest

NewsWire
0
0

The police in Karnataka’s Shivamogga have questioned a Muslim youth who recited ‘azaan’ during a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office two days ago.

A Muslim organisation had staged a protest at the office of the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate on March 17 against former minister and BJP legislator K.S. Eshwarappa over his remarks about ‘azaan’, or the Islamic call for prayers.

During the protest, a youth had recited ‘azaan’ and the video of the same had surfaced on social media.

The protesters had reportedly threatened to recite ‘azaan’ in front of the Vidhana Soudha as well.

The police have registered a case against the youth who has been summoned and questioned about the incident, confirmed Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, G.K. Mithun Kumar.

The SP said the youth was advised not to repeat such activity. The officer also clarified that the youth has not been arrested.

The police are checking the antecedents of those who participated in the protest. The SP said action would be taken if the police find anything suspicious about them.

Eshwarappa had said last week that loudspeakers used for ‘azaan’ disturb people, especially students preparing for examinations and patients in hospitals. His remarks had evoked protests from the Muslim community.

20230319-183204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk’s Starlink internet speed drops as more users sign up for...

    Chiranjeevi compliments Andhra CM on mega vaccination feat

    Reshuffle in J&K Police, 4 IPS officers promoted as ADGs

    Hyderabad police serve notices to Raja Singh in 2 old cases