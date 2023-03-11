INDIA

K’taka Police register case on Swapna Suresh’s complaint, begin probe

Two days after Swapna Suresh — the prime accused in the gold smuggling case and Life Mission scam, went live on her Facebook claiming she might be killed as the CPI-M in Kerala and its leaders were targetting her, the Karnataka Police on Saturday registered a case based on her complaint.

“The hunt is on… Karnataka Police swung into action on the basis of my complaint. They registered a case against Vijesh Pillai, recorded my statement, took me to the hotel where Pillai stayed and the meeting took place and collected evidence.

“The hotel management informed the Karnataka police that Pillai was staying in the hotel with another person. Who’s that anonymous person who remained in the background?” she posted on Facebook.

On Thursday, Swapna Suresh said Pillai had approached her and sought an appointment with her.

He said that his OTT platform was planning a web series on her trials and tribulations.

She claimed that Pillai, “acting as a middleman of the CPI-M”, said if she withdraws her allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, daughter and son, she would be given Rs 30 crore and a visa to Malaysia.

Swapna Suresh said the Kerala unit CPI-M secretary M.V. Govindan — according to Pillai — had threatened to even eliminate her “if she does not accept the offer”.

However, Pillai on Friday denied the allegations, saying he had discussed with her only the web series plans.

Meanwhile, Govindan on Saturday threatened to initiate legal proceedings against Swapna Suresh.

“Vijayan has other important things to tackle… no one can defame a tall leader like Vijayan,” he said.

