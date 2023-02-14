INDIA

K’taka Police seize animals from Apollo Circus after PETA complaint

After receiving a complaint from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ (PETA) India chapter against Apollo Circus for using animals without a performing animals’ registration certificate, the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board and Tumakuru police raided the circus on Tuesday and seized seven dogs and five fish, after lodging an FIR against the proprietor of the circus.

The animals have been taken to safe places by PETA India, an official release by PETA India stated.

The FIR was registered at the Jayanagar police station in Tumakuru under the relevant sections of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, for inflicting cruelty on animals and forcing them to perform unregistered tricks.

“PETA India commends the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), Karnataka Animal Welfare Board, and Tumakuru police for taking prompt action on our complaint,” said PETA India.

