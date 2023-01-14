Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused the state police of snatching evidence against the ruling BJP ministers from the arrested criminal Santro Ravi.

Speaking to reporters Kumaraswamy said that Santro Ravi was arrested three days ago in Gujarat. The police had taken away all evidence he possessed and then brought him to Karnataka.

Ravi had played a direct role in the transfers of police officers. Which officer will take up the investigation against him? He had been arrested in connection with a rape case filed against him by a woman. But, how will they proceed with the investigation of other cases? Kumaraswamy questioned.

“Our Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is in Gujarat. The arrested Santro Ravi was also found there. What was our Home Minister doing in Gujarat is a million dollar question. There is a BJP in government in Gujarat as well. His arrest episode is a drama to hush up all cases against him and his collusion with ruling BJP,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

After bringing the accused to the state, the police had taken him to an undisclosed location. That means he is being given royal treatment. How did the authorities let the accused pass through the VIP gate at the Bengaluru International Airport? Only PM and CMs can pass through? Kumaraswamy questioned.

Karnataka police had arrested the alleged criminal Santro Ravi on Friday, providing relief to the ruling BJP government which is under fire over alleged protection to the accused.

Ruling BJP government in Karnataka had announced the seizure of properties of alleged criminal Santro Ravi amid the attack by the opposition parties in this connection. Congress had charged that BJP is aiding the Santro Ravi in getting bail, while JD (S) had alleged that BJP party has provided a safe haven for the accused.

Odanadi NGO from Mysuru had complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitaraman to initiate action against Santro Ravi. They have also lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The photos of Santro Ravi with ruling BJP ministers and son of CM Bommai have gone viral on social media. The photos of Santro Ravi with gold biscuits, bundles of money have been attached with the copy of the complaint.

As per police sources, Santro Ravi aka K.S. Manjunath has 14 serious criminal cases against him in Bengaluru and Mysuru including the kidnap and rape case of a minor. He is also linked to the PSI Recruitment scandal, the sources add.

IANS

–mka/shb/

