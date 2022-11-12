INDIA

K’taka police submit charge sheet in 9 days in rape, murder case

Karnataka police have submitted a charge sheet in nine days in connection with rape and murder of a minor girl in Kalaburagi district, officials said on Saturday.

The swift action by the police in the case has been appreciated by the public and the state Home Ministry.

The police had arrested a 16-year-old accused in the case within 24 hours of the crime.

The police department had announced Rs 1 lakh reward for the team for swift action. The personnel have decided to give half of the reward amount to the family of the victim.

The police had submitted a charge sheet with all evidence to the Juvenile Justice Board against the accused.

The shocking incident had come to light on November 1 after the 16-year-old girl who went out to attend the nature’s call was found dead. The preliminary investigations suggested that the girl was gang raped and murdered.

A special team was formed by the Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Panth. The team cracked the case in 24 hours and arrested three minors. However, the investigations revealed that the crime was committed by a 16-year-old accused.

The accused had dragged the girl into a sugarcane farm and sexually assaulted her. The accused had smashed her chest with a big stone and strangled her to death using her ‘dupatta’. After committing the crime, the accused had disappeared.

According to the police, the accused had followed the victim when she stepped out of her home. He had killed her fearing that she might complain against him, police said.

The victim had gone out of the house to attend nature’s call at 3 p.m. When the girl did not return home for a long time, the family members of the girl had started searching everywhere. Finally, the villagers noticed her sandals and the girl’s body was found near a sugarcane farm.

The girl was studying in ninth standard and was staying at her relative’s place.

The investigations have revealed that the accused boy has been porn addict and his addiction prompted to commit a gruesome crime, the police said.

20221112-211404

