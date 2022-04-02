INDIA

K’taka police take custody of Naxal woman leader arrested by Kerala police

Karnataka police on Saturday took Naxal leader Savithri into their custody till April 8 for investigations.

Savithri was produced before the Judicial Magistrate of First Class(JMFC) court of Sringeri town by the authorities and the court handed over her custody to police.

Hailing from Kalasa in Chikmagalur district, Savithri was active as a Naxalite since 2001. She was wanted in connection with many cases. She was arrested along with another Naxal leader B.G. Krishnamurthy by the Kerala police.

Both have been lodged in prison under judicial custody since then. Savithri a.k.a Rejitha, was operating as the Commander of the Kabani Dalam of the CPI (Maoist). Savithri was the wife of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, who is also in the Kadani Dalam. They operated in Wayanad-Kozhikode region. She had separated from her husband.

The arrest of Savithri and Krishnamurthy was regarded as a big price catch for the police. Krishnamurthy is known as BGK among Naxals and was elevated to the central committee of the party. BGK came from Sringeri town in Chikkamagaluru district and police claim that there are more than 50 cases against him.

The arrests have been described as a heavy blow to Maoist network in south India. They were arrested by the Kerala police on November 9, 2021. Both are wanted by Karnataka police in connection with various naxal-related cases.

Savithri was named in more than 20 cases in Karnataka. Krishnamurthy was part of a save Kudremukh forest campaign and other movements launched in the Malnad region of Karnataka since 2000.

