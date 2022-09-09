A fish merchant turned drug peddler from Kerala who threatened cops with a toy gun has been taken into custody by the Karnataka Police for further investigations, a top official said on Friday.

The development was confirmed by South East DCP Dr C.K. Baba.

The accused has been identified as Jaffer and the police have also seized the toy gun from his possession.

According to the police, the incident had taken place when a team of cops from Kerala came down to HSR Layout in Bengaluru to arrest Jaffer.

He then threatened the police with the toy gun and managed to escape.

Later, the Kerala Police managed to arrest him and when he was grilled, he revealed that the gun he used was a toy.

The Karnataka Police has obtained a body warrant against him and brought him to the state for investigation .

Jaffer resides in Kerala with his wife and two children. He got into drug peddling to make money in Kerala. When the cops tried to arrest him, he managed to escape to Bengaluru and found shelter in HSR Layout.

Kerala Police have registered an FIR regarding the accused threatening them with a pistol and escaping.

The police said they will probe his network in Bengaluru.

