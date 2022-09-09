INDIA

K’taka police to grill Kerala drug peddler who threatened cops with toy gun

NewsWire
0
0

A fish merchant turned drug peddler from Kerala who threatened cops with a toy gun has been taken into custody by the Karnataka Police for further investigations, a top official said on Friday.

The development was confirmed by South East DCP Dr C.K. Baba.

The accused has been identified as Jaffer and the police have also seized the toy gun from his possession.

According to the police, the incident had taken place when a team of cops from Kerala came down to HSR Layout in Bengaluru to arrest Jaffer.

He then threatened the police with the toy gun and managed to escape.

Later, the Kerala Police managed to arrest him and when he was grilled, he revealed that the gun he used was a toy.

The Karnataka Police has obtained a body warrant against him and brought him to the state for investigation .

Jaffer resides in Kerala with his wife and two children. He got into drug peddling to make money in Kerala. When the cops tried to arrest him, he managed to escape to Bengaluru and found shelter in HSR Layout.

Kerala Police have registered an FIR regarding the accused threatening them with a pistol and escaping.

The police said they will probe his network in Bengaluru.

20220909-090206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Puneett Chouksey bids goodbye to his TV show ‘Sirf Tum’

    Car plunges into well, four feared dead

    Goa Congress, BJP ready to go to polls on Valentine’s Day

    PMK planning to make a mark in TN urban local body...