A voter turnout of 20.99 per cent was recorded in Karnataka Assembly elections till 11 a.m on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission.

The polling, which began at 7 a.m. on a dull note, subsequently gathered pace.

According to sources, Varuna constituency saw 11.5 per cent voting in the first two hours, rose to 20 per cent by 11 a.m.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Minister for Housing V. Somanna are contesting from Varuna — one of the most keenly observed seats.

The people in communally sensitive coastal and hilly districts are coming out in large numbers with the voter turnout touching 26.71 per cent in Virajpet seat. The first round (till 9 am) it recorded 12.93 per cent. Polling percentage in Madikeri, which registered 10.99 per cent in the first round, rose to 26.27 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada district which witnessed revenge killings and communal tension also saw a large voter turnout. Sullia recorded 30.52 per cent polling, Puttur – 29.85 per cent, Bantwal – 29.51 per cent, Mangalore – 27.77 per cent at 11 a.m.

Mangalore City South recorded 25.61 per cent turnout, Mangalore City North 27.42 per cent, Moodabidri 27.4 per cent, Belthangady 30.03 per cent in the first four hours.

In the Udupi district Assembly segments, Karkal captured 33 per cent polling, Kapu – 29.69 per cent, Udupi – 29.44 per cent, Kundapura – 32.14 per cent, Byndoor – 27.6 per cent polling.

Shivamogga constituency – which saw murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and serious stabbing incidents – registered 23.62 per cent of voting.

Shiggaon seat from where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is contesting saw poor turnout in the first round which improved to 20.09 per cent.

Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is contesting as a Congress candidate recorded 22.16 per cent at 11 a.m.

