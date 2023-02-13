INDIA

K’taka polls: AAP to kick off campaign with Yatra on Feb 15

The Karnataka unit of AAP will kick-start its campaigning for the Assembly election with a yatra called ‘Broom is the solution’, on February 15, party state working president Mohan Dasari said here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state office here, Dasari said, “The yatra will start in the front of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru.

“We will reach Freedom Park via Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Anand Rao Circle and hold a meeting there. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only solution to the problems related to basic amenities like cleanliness, education, health, electricity etc. The yatra has been organised in the name of ‘Broom is the solution’ with the aim of making people aware of this,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party Bengaluru city president Dr Satish Kumar said, “The yatra to be held on February 15 will be attended by state and city level party’s office-bearers, aspirants, activists and supporters.

“The people of Karnataka, especially those in Bengaluru, are fed up with the rule of the BJP, Congress and JD(S) which have ruled the state. They are convinced that AAP is the only solution to the burning problems. The people of Karnataka want to see the pro-people governance that the Aam Aadmi Party is providing in Delhi,” he said.

Bengaluru City Vice-President Ashok Mruthyunjaya was present at the press meet.

