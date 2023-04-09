With the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Sunday evening at the BJP headquarters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national President J.P. Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Bsavraj Bommai, senior leader B.S.Yediyurappa, state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and other leaders will attend the meeting.

As per a top source, the meeting will finalise the names of the candidates. There could be major changes in the list as per today’s political scenario in the state. List could be out on Monday on maximum seats.

Earlier on Saturday, Shah held a meeting at Nadda’s residence in the national capital to discuss and finalise the list of candidates for the May 10 poll.

