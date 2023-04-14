INDIA

K’taka polls: BJP min Somanna starts campaigning in Varuna, faces dissidence

The high-voltage battle for Varuna constituency in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls has begun with BJP minister V. Somanna commencing campaigning from Friday.

He is contesting against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

Somanna has successfully held meetings with local leaders of Varuna and managed to bring them together. However, Totadappa Basavaraju, who contested elections on BJP ticket in 2018 elections and got close to 40,000 votes, has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

He maintained that there were many loyal workers in Varuna constituency and they could have been allotted the ticket. He also clarified that he will not be involved in any activities.

Reacting to the development, Somanna said that the party leadership will look into the matter.

Somanna will be visiting more than 10 villages and submitting his nominations on April 17. Varuna constituency is considered as a lucky constituency as Siddaramaiah who won from here went on to become a top leader and also became the CM.

Somanna is contesting from Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies. He has promised the high command that he would also ensure the victory of other candidates. In turn, he had asked for a prominent post in the government if BJP came to power.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah is stationed in Varuna constituency and has taken up campaigning for his father. Sources say that Siddaramaiah is concerned about the stiff competition by BJP.

20230414-132204

