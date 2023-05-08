The BJP, which is trying to create a history by retaining power in Karnataka beating anti-incumbency factor, has made an all-out effort in its election campaigning.

With its efforts and outreach of the national as well as top state-level leaders, the saffron party has made the fight in the state intense.

According to Karnataka BJP, the party has conducted 9,125 rallies and 1,377 roadshows in the state.

BJP leaders, during the campaigning, paid visit to 311 temples and mutts. The party had also organised 3,166 public campaigns and 9,077 public meetings.

As many as 9.87 lakh people have taken part in the public rallies and conventions in the state, while a whopping 19.81 lakh people had taken part in roadshows organised at different cities across the state, the saffron party claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 19 public rallies and nine roadshows, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken part in 16 rallies and conducted 15 roadshows in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed nine public rallies and held three roadshows in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took part in 40 roadshows and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had addressed 44 public rallies.

Similarly, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had addressed 41 conventions and National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had addressed 16 rallies in the last one month.

On the other hand, the Congress party had organised 173 public rallies and 55 roadshows for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

