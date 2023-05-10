Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday cast his ballot in the ongoing election for the 224-member state Assembly, saying that he was confident of the BJP forming a majority government.

Accompanied by his family members, he exercised his franchise at the Government School polling booth in the Shiggaon constituency of Haveri district.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Bommai said: “On one hand there is development. On the other hand there are allegations that there is no development.

“The coalition government can’t ensure development of the state. The BJP government was pressurised and there was additional responsibility due to the previous Congress-JD (S) coalition government.

“We have efficiently managed the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. We have ensured economic progress and many new programmes are given,” he said appealing to voters to cast their votes without heeding to false allegations.

“The vote of the people is needed for the development and welfare of the state. There is not much difference in voting as a MLA and as the Chief Minister. I have voted as a common man.”

He appealed to voters to cast their ballots to “ensure a victory for democracy”.

“We have all participated in the festival of democracy and cast our votes. You also should come out of your homes and exercise the right to vote,” he further urged.

Earlier in the morning, Bommai visited the Anjaneya temple, Parshva Padmalaya Dham Jain Mandir in Hubballi and Gayathri Devi Mandir in Shiggaon town with his family.

Voting began at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, top political leaders of the state have also voted along with their family members.

Former Chief Minister and Congress candidate from the Hubbali Central seat, Jagadish Shettar cast his vote along with his wife Shilpa and his sons Prasanth and Sankalp Shettar and their wives.

BJP candidate for Hubbali Central Mahesh Tenginkai also cast his vote at Hubbali.

Union Minister for Coals and Mines, Prahlad Joshi also cast his vote in Hubbali along with his family.

State Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan voted in Malleshwaram with his family members.

Minister for Health K. Sudhakar exercised his franchise at Chikkaballapur. He came to the polling station with his father and wife.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra arrived with his wife and daughter and cast his vote in Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district.

Minister for Muzrai, Hajj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle and her husband MP from Chikkodi parliamentary seat Annasaheb Jolle have cast their votes at the Yaksamba town in Belagavi district.

Their daughter Priya Jolle and son Basavaprasada Jolle also exercised their franchise.

