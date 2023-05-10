INDIA

K’taka polls: Brisk voting underway in Hubbali-Dharward

Brisk voting was underway in Hubbali-Dharwad constituency, where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is fighting a tough battle against BJP leader Mahesh Tenginkai in the Assembly polls, voting for which got underway on Wednesday morning.

Dharwad district also reported heavy polling in the initial stages.

R. Muniyappa, a trader after voting at Hubbali central said, “I generally go for a morning walk and I thought that I would vote and go back home. Hence am the first among the few to vote. Now there is a light rush in my booth.”

After experiencing rains on Tuesday night, the Hubbali-Dharwad has a sunny morning.

In Karnataka, the ruling BJP is contesting all the 224 seats, while its principal opposition, Congress is fighting in 223 seats and extending support to Darshan Puttaniah of the Karnataka Sarvodaya party in Melukotta Assembly constituency in Old Mysuru.

The BJP is fighting a tough battle against the Congress in this Assembly elections. Congress had an edge during the initial phases of the polls but after the front line leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah stepped in the campaigning, the equation seemed to be changing.

