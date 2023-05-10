INDIA

K’taka polls: CM Bommai offers special worship at Hanuman temple before voting

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday offered a special pooja with his family at Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple in Ashok Nagar before casting his vote for the Assembly polls.

He was accompanied by his son Bharat and daughter Aditi. Chief Minister Bommai took ‘pradakshina’ of the sanctum sanatorium of the temple and was seen deeply immersed in prayers.

The Chief Minister is seeking election from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district. Party National President J.P. Nadda has indicated that Bommai would be the CM if BJP is voted to power.

While filing nominations and during public campaigning, Chief Minister Bommai had claimed that the voters will cast their votes not just to elect an MLA but to elect the CM.

However, the party, including the CM himself, have sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party had gone to the elections under the collective leadership.

Meanwhile, minister for Muzrai, Hajj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle and her husband MP from Chikkodi parliamentary seat Annasaheb Jolle have cast their votes at the Yaksamba town in Belagavi district.

Their daughter Priya Jolle and son Basavaprasada Jolle also exercised their franchise.

