K’taka polls: CPI to back Congress candidates on 215 seats

The Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday announced their alliance for the Karnataka assembly polls scheduled for May 10. As per the understanding arrived between the two parties, the CPI cadre will support the Congress candidates in 215 of the 224 constituencies of the state.

While the last date for submitting nomination papers was April 20, the papers were scrutinised on April 21, and the last day for withdrawal of nominations is April 24.

According to Congress’ Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Surjewala, seven constituencies will witness ‘friendly contests’ between the two allies as the CPI has already fielded its candidates in those constituencies.

“CPI has fielded 7 candidates and they were going to field more candidates. But I and the party reached out to the CPI state leadership and national leadership, and they have agreed that there will be a friendly contest on the 7 seats but on all remaining 215 seats, the entire CPI cadre will whole-heartedly support the Congress candidates in this fight against the BJP,” Surjewala said.

Meanwhile, backing the Congress in the fight against the ruling BJP in Karnataka assembly polls, the CPI stated that apart from contesting the seven seats, it is extending its support to the CPI(M) candidate contesting from Bagepalli constituency, and the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party candidate from Melkote constituency.

Karnataka assembly polls are scheduled to be held on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.

20230423-165004

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

