INDIA

K’taka Polls: Defection by leaders won’t impact BJP, says CM

NewsWire
0
0

Unfazed over the exit of disgruntled leaders who were denied tickets for the May 10 Assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the BJP is a community and cadre-based party and it will win 130 seats to get absolute majority in the 224-member state Assembly.

Speaking to reporters at the Mysuru airport, Bommai said that a few leaders may have deserted the party but as the BJP is not an individual-based party like others, the defection of some leaders will not have any impact.

“The Congress did not have candidates for around 60 constituencies, so it announced nominees for just 150 constituencies and kept quiet without releasing the list for all the 224 seats. It is of no use to get leaders to defect from the strongholds of the BJP and give them Congress tickets,” Bommai said.

Reacting to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s entry into the Congress fold, Bommai said that the senior leader is a very simple and good person, but unfortunately got into bad company.

“Social reformer Basavanna preached to people not to make friendship with bad people. But Shettar, who was in the company of good people, went to the bad people’s group,” Bommai said.

With the BJP pitching state minister V. Somanna from the Lingayat community against Congress strongman and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Varuna Assembly constituency, Bommai said the contest is intense but it is pro-BJP.

“A surprise result will come from this constituency due to political and social polarisation. For this reason, a senior and seasoned leader like Somanna has been fielded in this constituency. We have taken this seat seriously and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the poll campaign a day after the withdrawal of nomination papers,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also said that he doesn’t not know why the Congress has not announced a candidate for the Shiggaon Assembly constituency from where Bommai is contesting the polls.

“I have already filed my nomination and have full faith in the voters of ny constituency. My opponent is immaterial as the people’s mandate and support is very important. There is no dearth of it,” the Chief Minister said.

20230417-205802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Homeless, shelter-less to get subsidized food soon: Govt

    KTR urges Centre to support ‘progressive’ states like Telangana

    Eight deaths in 20 days: A family in shock and grief...

    Ex-Cong leader Kaushik Reddy to join TRS