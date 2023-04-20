INDIA

K’taka polls: Deve Gowda family’s show of strength to wrestle Hassan from BJP

NewsWire
Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family has put its weight behind Hassan candidate Swaroop Prakash in a mega show of strength on Thursday.

Swaroop is set to file his nomination today.

Considered as the bastion of JD(S), Hassan constituency was wrestled by BJP through its candidate Preetam Gowda. It is a matter of prestige for the Deve Gowda family to win back the seat as the former PM hails from Hassan.

BJP MLA Preetam Gowda had challenged the Deve Gowda family to contest against him. Bhavani Revanna, the daughter-in-law of Deve Gowda was keen on taking up the challenge and contest for the seat.

Preetam Gowda and Bhavani Revanna’s family members have exchanged bitter words between them. The allotment of the ticket was made after a series of meetings. The matter had threatened to break the unity of the Deve Gowda family.

Preetam Gowda had taken out a massive rally and the roads of Hassan were turned into a sea of saffron at the time of filing of his nomination. The large number of people who turned out for the rally took everyone by surprise.

JD(S) now wants to take out a bigger rally and give a befitting answer to BJP. With the Deve Gowda family having taken it as a matter of prestige, the contest in Hassan city has become intense. It is one among the constituencies which is going to witness a close fight.

20230420-094803

