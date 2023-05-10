INDIA

K’taka polls: IT city B’luru records 56.82% voter turnout

India’s silicon valley and the capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru, has recorded 56.82 per cent polling during the Assembly elections on Wednesday despite the efforts and special awareness campaigns of the Election Commission.

Bengaluru has 28 assembly constituencies and the voter turnout here in the 2018 elections was recorded at 52 per cent, as per the official statement.

Yeshwanthpura constituency has recorded maximum turnout with 63.09 per cent polling. This constituency comprises many villages along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) localities.

There are 52.96 lakh voters in Bengaluru – 26.98 lakh males, 25.98 females, and 363 others.

With just 46.82 per cent and 47.44 per cent polling, Bommanahalli and C.V. Ramannagara seats respectively recorded the lowest voter turnouts.

Chamarajpet constituency recorded 53.32 per cent polling, Chikkapet (57.55), Gandhinagara (57.28), Rajajinagar (56.59), RR Nagar (53.78), Shanthinagar (53.63), Shivajinagar (54.15), Anekal (61.85), Bengaluru South (51.59), Byatarayanapura (56.60), Dasarahalli (50.16), Mahadevapura (55.04), Yelahanka (62.08), Hebbala (54.73), K.R. Puram (52.53), Mahalaxmi Layout (54.25), Malleshwaram (55.08), Pulakeshinagar (51.45), Sarvajnanagar (51), BTM Layout (48.89), Basavanagudi (54.63), , Govindarajanagar (53.60), Jayanagar (57.05), Padmanabhanagar (57.07) and Vijayanagar (51.96).

In the last elections, Congress won 12 seats in Bengaluru. BJP won 15 and JD(S) won two seats.

