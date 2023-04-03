INDIA

K’taka polls: JD(S) to announce 2nd list, hopes to end internal family feud

The JD(S) is most likely to announce the second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka on Monday, and hopes to put an end to the internal family feud over ticket distribution.

Bhavani Revanna, daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and her family are still adamant for the Hassan ticket. However, former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy is not willing to issue tickets to her. Bhavani Revanna is the sister-in-law of Kumaraswamy.

Deve Gowda held a meeting of family members on Sunday night and sources said that the Hassan ticket issue still remains a contentious issue. Bhavani Revanna walked out in the first 15 minutes of the meeting and didn’t respond to the media.

Sources explain that both sides are adamant on the Hassan ticket. After the guidance of Deve Gowda, Hassan ticket will be kept in abeyance. The JD(S) is also seriously working out to field strong candidates in Arasikere constituency where the party’s previous candidate Shivalinage Gowda is all set to join the Congress party. Arakalagudu JD(S) MLA A.T. Ramaswamy had joined the BJP.

The party is also working out to wrestle the Mahalakshmi Layout seat held by BJP Minister K. Gopalaiah. Gopalaiah, who won on the JD(S) ticket in 2018 elections and joined the BJP later.

Kumaraswamy had stated that after the elections the national parties will have to come to his doorstep pleading for an alliance. He had also stated that high command of national parties are already in touch with him.

On the other hand, leaders of national parties, BJP and Congress, have stopped stinging comments and poignant attacks on JD(S) in the recent past. JD(S) internal surveys have indicated that the party stands a good chance to win 25 to 35 seats in the elections and the power struggle within national parties will only help JD(S).

