Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar said on Friday that he will campaign for the Congress party from Saturday.

His wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar is joining the Congress on Friday. Shivarajkumar while supporting his wife’s move stated that he is with his wife and will do campaigning for the Congress candidates.

The couple will campaign for Madhu Bangarappa, who is contesting from the Soraba seat on a Congress ticket. Madhu Bangarappa and Geetha Shivarajkumar are children of former Karnataka CM S. Bangarappa.

Madhu Bangarappa is contesting against his own brother Kumar Bangarappa, a sitting MLA from the BJP. This is the second stint of Geetha Shivarajkumar into politics. She contested against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 on a JD(S) ticket and lost the election with a huge margin. They will also campaign for Bheemanna Naika of Congress who is contesting from the Sirsi seat.

The joining of Geetha Shivarajkumar to the Congress party has become a topic of discussion on social media in the state.

Talking to the media, Shivarajkumar said that he was happy that his wife is joining the Congress party. “Geetha has taken a decision seeking a new change. I always support decisions taken by my wife. We will take part in campaigning from Saturday for Madhu Bangarappa,” he said.

“Her father was in politics and I need not teach her politics. She is involved in social work and skill training for children. She is more interested in social work,” he said.

The Congress party has now got a star campaigner in Shivarajkumar. Another superstar Kichcha Sudeep is campaigning for the BJP.

20230428-114402

