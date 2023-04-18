The candidate of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for Mangaluru constituency, Riyaz Farangipet who has submitted nomination to contest from the Ullal constituency in Mangaluru, faces alleged sedition charges and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is closely watching his movements.

The SDPI has fielded a formidable candidate in the form of Riyaz, to wrestle the Mangaluru constituency from Congress, U.T. Khader, former minister and senior Congress leader. The constituency is considered as the bastion of Congress so far.

Riyaz, the national secretary of SDPI, was accused of hatching a conspiracy to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Phulwari Sharif Aarea of Bihar on July 12, 2022. The investigations allegedly revealed Riyaz’s links with accused persons. The NIA had filed an FIR against him. He is alleged to have taken part in the meetings with accused persons in planning.

In 2022, NIA had lodged an FIR against him on charges of sedition. The case is being investigated under IPC Sections 120, 120 (B), 121, 121 (A), 1s3(A), 1s3(B) read with 34.

Apart from this, there are many cases lodged against him in Belthangady, Mangaluru South, Konaje, Mangaluru North, East police stations in Dakshina Kannada district. He is facing charges of creating enmity between groups, obstructing the duty of policemen.

Riyaz Farangipet had taken out a massive rally to file nomination for the Mangaluru constituency on Monday. Sources said that the SDPI had aggressively campaigned against Congress candidate Khader, in the wake of hijab controversy and boycott call on Muslim traders.

Khader had won from this constituency three times since 2008 by defeating BJP candidates. In 2018 Khader defeated Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru from BJP by more than 19,000 votes. BJP had won this constituency constantly for three times between 1994 to 2004.

Khader, known as a progressive leader, is facing stiff competition from the SDPI this time in the Muslim dominated constituency. It was the only constituency to be won by the Congress in the 2018 elections. All seats of the district were won by BJP.

