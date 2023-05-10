Manipal Hospitals came up with a novel initiative to help 16 in-patients to cast votes in Karnataka assembly elections on Wednesday.

Manipal Hospitals approached the BBMP commissioner along with the chief electoral officer proposing a novel initiative to help the in-patients have smooth voting opportunities. The authorities welcomed and supported it.

Following a thorough health check-up and approval from their respective doctors at Manipal Hospitals, the patients were assisted to the polling booths to cast votes in the hospital-registered vehicles.

The patients included transplant survivors, patients under dialysis, an accident patient, post TURP, patients who are under chemotherapy, and patients recovering from lung cancer. The hospital provided medical support to all 16 patients to avoid any unnecessary mishaps.

Although there were many in-patients who expressed their interest in availing this service, Manipal could nominate only 16 who fitted into the medical criteria.

Among the 16, there were 2 high-end cases who were transported to the respective constituency guarded by medical staff including the nurses and a doctor.

The team from Manipal Hospitals received full support from the returning officer of the particular constituency with a letter stating approval to help in-patients cast votes in a seamless way.

These patients were taken to voting booths including Anekal, Rajaji Nagar, Shivanagara, Sun City, Haralur, Malleshpalya, Malleshwaram, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi layout, Sarjapur, Yeshwanthpur and CV Raman Nagar.

Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, said: “I would like to congratulate the medical staff and the coordinating team for successfully executing the novel idea to help 16 in-patients provide transportation to cast a vote. Manipal has always been known for the best treatment care but we did not want to limit ourselves to our services and think beyond helping our patients, adhering to all the protocols listed by the Election Commission.”

