INDIA

K’taka Polls: Modi bashing will only help BJP win more seats, says Shah

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi will only help the BJP win more seats in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said, “Sonia Gandhi had called Modi ‘Maut Ka Saudagar’. Rahul Gandhi calls him a lower caste man. But no matter how much you humiliate the Prime Minister, lotus will bloom in Karnataka. More threats to Modi will only create a pro-BJP wave.”

Shah’s remarks cam a day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge likened Prime Minister Modi to a “poisonous snake”, drawing strong rebuke from the BJP. Kharge later retracted his comment, saying that his remarks were not aimed at the Prime Minister, but at his party.

Addressing the rally, Shah said that former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had presented a special budget for the agriculture sector and had worked for their welfare.

“He (Yediyurappa) brought happiness in the lives of the farmers of north Karnataka,” the Home Minister said.

“People should decide for the comprehensive development of the state. If the BJP comes to power, development will take place. But if the Congress comes to power, the state will suffer in terms of development,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also said that the Congress has always betrayed the farmers.

“Farmers were shot during the Congress regime. The future of the state depends on the upcoming elections. The Congress led by Rahul ‘baba’ will provide a reverse gear government. Do you want a reverse gear government,” Shah asked the gathering.

20230428-193606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Surge in distress calls to TN health helpline after NEET results

    Man shot at in Delhi’s Pooth Kalan village

    Russia rains down 120 missiles on Ukraine in biggest attack for...

    Sourabh Raaj Jain of ‘Uttaran’ to make Bollywood debut with sci-fi...