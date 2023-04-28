Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi will only help the BJP win more seats in the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said, “Sonia Gandhi had called Modi ‘Maut Ka Saudagar’. Rahul Gandhi calls him a lower caste man. But no matter how much you humiliate the Prime Minister, lotus will bloom in Karnataka. More threats to Modi will only create a pro-BJP wave.”

Shah’s remarks cam a day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge likened Prime Minister Modi to a “poisonous snake”, drawing strong rebuke from the BJP. Kharge later retracted his comment, saying that his remarks were not aimed at the Prime Minister, but at his party.

Addressing the rally, Shah said that former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had presented a special budget for the agriculture sector and had worked for their welfare.

“He (Yediyurappa) brought happiness in the lives of the farmers of north Karnataka,” the Home Minister said.

“People should decide for the comprehensive development of the state. If the BJP comes to power, development will take place. But if the Congress comes to power, the state will suffer in terms of development,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also said that the Congress has always betrayed the farmers.

“Farmers were shot during the Congress regime. The future of the state depends on the upcoming elections. The Congress led by Rahul ‘baba’ will provide a reverse gear government. Do you want a reverse gear government,” Shah asked the gathering.

