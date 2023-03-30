For effective monitoring of the election expenditure of the candidates during Karnataka polls, the Excise Department has been asked to monitor production, distribution, sale and storage of liquor.

Moreover, Air Intelligence Units will take necessary action to check movement of large sums of money.

The functioning and operations of the flying squads or mobile teams shall be closely monitored using GPS Tracking or the c-VIGIL App.

For greater transparency and ease of monitoring of election expenses, candidates would be required to open a separate bank account and incur their election expenses from only that account.

The Investigation Directorate of Income Tax Department has been asked to activate Air Intelligence Units in the airports of the state and also to gather intelligence and take necessary action to check the movement of large sums of money in the state.

As per the poll panel, district election officers (DEOs) have been directed to obtain unusual and suspicious cash withdrawal or deposit of cash exceeding Rs 1 lakh from banks for due verification followed by the necessary action.

If the amount is more than Rs 10 lakh, then DEOs shall pass on such information to Income Tax Department for necessary action.

For the purpose of maintaining purity of elections, the Election Commission has issued a Standard Operating Procedure for Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams constituted for keeping vigil over excessive campaign expenses, distribution of items of bribe in cash or in kind, movement of illegal arms, ammunition, liquor, or anti-social elements etc. in the constituencies during election process.

Officials said that it has come to the notice of the Commission that the candidates take permission from the Returning Officer (RO) for use of vehicles for campaign purposes but some candidates do not show the vehicle hiring charges or fuel expenses in their election expenditure account.

Therefore, it has been decided that unless the candidate informs the RO regarding withdrawing vehicles from campaigning, the notional expenditure on account of campaign vehicles will be calculated based on the number of vehicles for which permission has been granted by the RO.

