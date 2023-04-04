INDIA

K’taka polls: New faces, surprise packages in 1st list, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that the BJP would announce tickets to new faces in several constituencies in the first list.

Talking to reporters ahead of the state election committee meeting, CM Bommai stated that there are going to be surprise packages. “In this general election there will be surprise in thje selection of candidates.

“New experimentation will be done in many places. This has been successful in many states. We will field candidates who will surprise,” he reiterated.

Two-day district committees meeting over the selection of candidates has been over. “We will hold meetings today and tomorrow (April 4,5) and the list of candidates will be sent to the central committee. On April 8, the list would be announced by the central committee,” CM Bommai explained.

“The tickets would be distributed in democratic manner. The list is being prepared after getting reports from the grassroots level and on the basis of ground realities,” he said.

CM Bommai is reaching New Delhi on April 7 in connection with selection of candidates, according to sources.

