K’taka polls: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers for BJP

In a last-ditch effort to woo the people for the May 10 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed Karnataka voters to come out in large numbers and vote for BJP in the state.

“Your dreams are my dreams. Elect a majority BJP government in the state,” he said.

In a special address to the voters of the southern state, where BJP is seeking re-election, the Prime Minister insisted that the BJP government should be elected for more progress and to make Karnataka a number one state in terms of economy.

He released a 8.25 minute-video on social media handle in which he can be heard saying “You have always blessed me. The blessings of Karnataka people are equivalent to God’s blessings,” he said.

Karnataka has the capacity to be a part of developed India. The country is the fifth largest economy in the world. We should be one among the top three positions. If Karnataka’s economy develops speedily, this is possible, PM Modi said.

“We have to realize the dream of a one trillion dollar economy. For that, the BJP government has to come to power in Karnataka. Firm decisions, futuristic approach and focused policies will play a major role in the economy of Karnataka,” PM Modi stated.

The BJP has done much work in providing seeds to market facilities. “New irrigation projects, godowns, ethanol blending and drone technology likewise it is our aim to make Karnataka number one in modern agriculture,” he said.

After the double engine government assumed power, there has been proof of the state being on path of becoming number one in terms of road infrastructure, power and entrepreneurship, PM Modi explained.

It is an objective of the BJP government to take the state on the path of progress. “The dreams of all Kannadigas is my dream. Your conviction is my conviction. We all should strive together. No force on earth can stop us. I am seeking your blessings to make Karnataka number one state,” PM Modi appealed.

” I am seeking blessings of Kannada people in the name of god Anjaneya (Hanuman). Please come out to vote on May 10 and support BJP for a bright future,” he said.

20230509-110602

