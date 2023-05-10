A polling officer was taken into police custody after a woman complained that he cast her vote in favour of the BJP while helping her with the voting process on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a polling booth in Chittapur constituency in Kalaburgi district.

Basamma Entuman had requested the polling officer, B.C. Chauhan cast her vote in favour of Congress candidate, Priyank Kharge. However, the officer did it in favour of the BJP candidate Manikanth Rathode.

The woman objected, leading to Congress workers agitating at the spot. Priyank Kharge reached the spot and complained to the Election Officer Naveen Kumar. The polling officer was immediately removed from duty and replaced.

Based on the complaint, the polling officer was taken into police custody.

In Chattarpur constituency, former minister and son of AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge is taking on Manikanth Rathode of the BJP.

The Congress has alleged that Manikanth Rathode has more than 80 criminal cases against him. An audio clip reportedly of Manikanth Rathode had gone viral on social media in which he was heard saying that the family of Mallikarjun Kharge would be wiped out.

This led to a major slugfest between the Congress and the BJP.

