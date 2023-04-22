INDIA

K’taka polls: Rahul to celebrate Basava Jayanthi in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Continuing its outreach to Lingayat community ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls, the Congress has roped in Rahul Gandhi to participate in Basava Jayanthi celebrations at Kudala Sangama in Bagalkot district of the state.

Basava Jayanthi is celebrated on April 23 as a festival by the Lingayat community across the state.

The Congress, which is upbeat about breaking Lingayat vote bank of BJP after the joining of senior Lingayat leaders from BJP — Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi –, is all set to woo the community on the auspicious occasion, sources said here on Saturday.

Guru Basavanna’s (12th century social reformer who founded Lingayat religion) samadhi is located in Kudala Sangama. The Congress wants to send out a signal through the programme that it is with Lingayats.

According to the sources, the programme is organised by an organization and not by the party.

Congress leaders have visited the spot and made arrangements. KPCC Publicity Campaign President and senior Congress leader M.B. Patil has taken all the major responsibilities of hosting Rahul Gandhi and organising programmes.

The former Congress president will visit Sangameshwara temple and Basavanna’s Ikya Mantapa (samadhi). Later, he is scheduled to participate in the Basava Jayanthi programme organised at the venue.

All Lingayat leaders of Congress will participate in the programme with Rahul Gandhi to send a signal to the community, sources explained.

Currently, the Lingayat vote bank is standing with BJP and Congress is making an all-out attempt to reach out to them.

20230422-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay had a wall full of real faces of criminals in...

    Rinku Singh says ‘love you’ to SRK after he posts edited...

    SC refuses to interfere with Bombay HC order granting bail to...

    Congress’ disciplinary panel meets to decide on Jakhar, Thomas