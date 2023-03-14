INDIALIFESTYLE

K'taka polls: Ramanagar constituency set to witness 'mega contest'

The Ramanagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka is set to witness a ‘mega contest’ in the upcoming Assembly elections between the families of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and Karnataka unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar.

Currently, Ramanagar constituency is represented in the Assembly by former Karnataka chief minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s wife, Anita Kumaraswamy.

Ramnagar constituency was earlier represented by H.D. Kumaraswamy, and the seat is regarded as the stronghold of the JD-S.

According to political analysts, “all attempts to nullify the influence of former PM Deve Gowda’s family have fallen flat in Ramanagar”.

Now, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H.D. Kumaraswamy and JD-S MLA Anita Kumaraswamy are all set to carry forward the legacy of his family in the constituency.

The JD-S top brass is also strongly contemplating to field Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Ramanagar constituency.

During his recent visit to Ramanagar, Nikhil dropped clear hints about his candidature from the constituency.

Meanwhile, D.K. Shivakumar, who is competing with Deve Gowda’s family to garner the Vokkaliga community’s votes has decided to pose a bigger challenge for his competitors.

He has told the media that there was a proposal by the Congress to field his brother — D.K. Suresh, a Lok Sabha MP — from Ramanagar.

“I won’t brush it aside. I need to discuss this. I got a message from the high command. The party is talking and we have not decided yet. Suresh has not submitted his application seeking a ticket. I don’t want by-elections as well,” he stated.

However, sources in the Congress said the party wants to put brakes on JD-S’ free run in southern Karnataka, and send a strong message to the Vokkaliga community to support Shivakumar.

The Vokkaliga community plays an important role in elections and also plays a crucial role in the formation of the government.

In fact, both Shivakumar and Suresh are known for their resource mobilisation capabilities as well as organisational skills.

