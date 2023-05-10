Superhit ‘Kantara’ movie fame actor and director Rishab Shetty on Wednesday exercised his franchise in Kantara getup in the Kiradi government school in Byndoor assembly constituency in the state’s Udupi district.

Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, Rishab Shetty arrived at the polling booth, stood in the queue and cast his vote.

He also posed for selfies with many of his fans who had come to vote.

The simplicity of the star actor and director, even after tasting success at pan-Indian level, won the hearts of many.

Sapthami Gowda, the lead actress of ‘Kantara’, cast her vote at St. Paul’s School in J.P. Nagar locality of Bengaluru.

She also arrived at the polling centre like a commoner, and stood in the queue and exercised her franchise.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who cast his vote in Bengaluru, said he is neither against anyone nor supports anyone.

“We have to cast our votes keeping the problems in mind. I have not come here as a celebrity. I have carried out my responsibility as an Indian citizen,” he said.

