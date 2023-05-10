ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

K’taka polls: Rishab Shetty comes to vote in ‘Kantara’ getup, wins hearts with simplicity

NewsWire
0
0

Superhit ‘Kantara’ movie fame actor and director Rishab Shetty on Wednesday exercised his franchise in Kantara getup in the Kiradi government school in Byndoor assembly constituency in the state’s Udupi district.

Clad in a white shirt and dhoti, Rishab Shetty arrived at the polling booth, stood in the queue and cast his vote.

He also posed for selfies with many of his fans who had come to vote.

The simplicity of the star actor and director, even after tasting success at pan-Indian level, won the hearts of many.

Sapthami Gowda, the lead actress of ‘Kantara’, cast her vote at St. Paul’s School in J.P. Nagar locality of Bengaluru.

She also arrived at the polling centre like a commoner, and stood in the queue and exercised her franchise.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, who cast his vote in Bengaluru, said he is neither against anyone nor supports anyone.

“We have to cast our votes keeping the problems in mind. I have not come here as a celebrity. I have carried out my responsibility as an Indian citizen,” he said.

20230510-181202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dulquer Salman’s Telugu debut titled ‘Sita Ramam’

    ‘Dahaad’ trailer paints riveting picture of a whodunit mystery

    Aparna Dixit fell in love with her onscreen avatar in ‘Woh...

    Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia wish fans on Gudi Padwa