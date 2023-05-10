ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

K'taka polls: 'Rocky Bhai' Yash says politicians, parties should do their work

KGF Chapter-1 and 2 fame Kannada superstar Yash, who cast his vote here on Wednesday, said “people should not need his message on the occasion, and they know everything well”.

Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise, Yash said “it was his right and responsibility to vote”.

“I have exercised mine. Every voter should come out and vote, that is more important,” he said.

Asked why he did not take part in campaigning, Yash said that this time he did not feel it was interesting and for that reason he did not step out to take up campaigning for political parties.

“Last time there were few objectives and we have carried out works through the ‘Yashomarga’ organisation. The youth should understand that voting is their right. Politicians and political parties should ensure they work and deliver fundamental works appropriately,” Yash stated.

“Health, education and fundamental work should be given to people. If that is done, the people will carry out their responsibilities and work well,” Yash stated.

Yash had campaigned for Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

Ambareesh emerged victorious with a whopping margin against former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

