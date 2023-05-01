As Karnataka is inching closer to the polling date, top leaders of the national parties are continuing with their aggressive campaigning. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have several programmes lined up.

Shah is visiting sensitive Shivamogga city and will be holding a roadshow there. Shivamogga has witnessed communal violence last year after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha followed by a series of stabbing incidents. The city was under curfew for more than eight days in February, 2022.

Amit Shah will take up campaigning in the evening. The roadshow will begin at Shivappa Nayaka circle and end near Lakshmi talkies. The BJP has denied ticket to BJP veteran K.S. Eshwarappa fielded a new face, Channabasappa, the right hand man of Eshwarappa as its candidate.

The Home Minister will also hold roadshows in Gubbi, Tiptur Assembly constituencies in the morning in Tumakuru district.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will participate in various programmes in Chamarajanagar district. After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi is visiting the region for the first time.

Gandhi and Kharge will address a public rally in Chamarajanagar city where the BJP has fielded senior leader V. Somanna.

Somanna is also contesting against opposition leader Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency.

The Congress strategy is to ensure keeping its vote bank of the oppressed classes intact.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep will hold roadshows in five constituencies of Belagavi district which has 18 Assembly seats in support of the BJP candidates.

The BJP is facing the heat of rebellion in the region with defection of former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. He is contesting as a Congress candidate.

20230501-110002