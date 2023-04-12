INDIA

K’taka polls: Shettar adamant on contesting even after top leaders’ intervention

NewsWire
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, whose name did not feature in the first list of 189 candidates announced by the BJP for the May 10 Assembly polls, met BJP President J.P. Nadda here on Wednesday after he was summoned by the party high command as he continued being adamant on contesting the election.

During the meeting, Nadda tried to mollify Shettar but the senior party leader from Karnataka refused to budge from his stance. Shettar reportedly told the saffron party chief that he wishes to contest the polls.

During a media interaction, Shettar said he has won the last six elections, and intends to contest the May 10 election.

The former Karnataka chief minister claimed that Nadda assured him of taking a decision on his and other leaders’ demands following a discussion.

In fact, even much ahead of the release of the list, Shettar had publicly announced that he would contest the polls.

Earlier, Union Minister and Karnataka election-in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke to Shettar in a bid to soften his stance but yielded no results.

He was eventually called to Delhi by the party high command as he continued being a “rebel”.

