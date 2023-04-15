INDIA

K’taka polls: Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar, local leader fielded

NewsWire
0
0

In a setback to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, the Kolar assembly seat has been allotted to a local leader by the Congress. Siddaramaiah had asked for a ticket from Kolar constituency also. Presently he is contesting from Varuna seat.

The party has allotted the ticket to Kothur Manjunath. According to sources in the party, the invisible hands within Congress have denied the safer option to Siddaramaiah by denying him ticket to contest from two constituencies.

Siddaramaiah was planning to retain Kolar and resign from Varuna constituency. He had planned to get his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah elected in the by-polls. However, with BJP fielding a formidable candidate in Varuna constituency in the form of senior leader V. Somanna and Congress denying him ticket from Kolar, sources explain that Siddaramaiah is pushed to tight spot.

Kothur Manjunath stated that the high command has announced his name without asking him. He maintained that Siddaramaiah should be made a candidate from Kolar. “But, if local leaders want me to contest I will,” he said.

20230415-183402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan: My kids say I have a damn cool...

    Delhi HC issues fresh notice to Vivek Agnihotri, others on 2018...

    Performance of state ministers worries BJP as MP enters poll year

    Haryana Panchayat Polls: Armed with batons, women, youth in Jind uphold...