INDIA

K’taka: Protests on textbook row turn violent; 15 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

At least 15 people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly indulging in vandalism while staging a protest near the residence of Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh at Tiptur town in the state’s Tumakuru district, the police said.

The protest was organised by the National Students Union of India (NSUI) to voice opposition over the textbook revision issue.

It has been alleged the NSUI activists burnt Khaki shorts during the protest, and also tried to barge into the Minister’s residence.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that there was an information that attempts were also made to set Nagesh’s home on fire. “There is no place for such ‘goondaism’ in the state,” he said.

The police have taken 15 people into custody in connection with the incident and also seized two vehicles, he added.

He also visited the residence of Minister Nagesh.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that strict action would be initiated against the “miscreants”.

BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi has slammed the incident, and blamed the Congress party for it.

20220601-232803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kannada film ‘Man of the Match’ invited to New York indie...

    Goa mulls 3 options on 12th boards, CM says decision today

    Factory manufacturing counterfeit cosmetics seized in Faridabad

    Job creation should be top priority for next govt: Voters in...