Karnataka’s opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a lie detector test (polygraph test) for government officers arrested in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scandal.

The CID has arrested senior IPS officer and ADGP Amrit Paul in connection with the scandal, along with many other police officers, ranking from Sub-Inspector to Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that there is suspicion of involvement of many ministers and their associates, and clarity over the issue could only come if the accused officers are given lie detector tests.

He has also underlined that the diary written by arrested ADGP should also be investigated thoroughly.

“If Amrit Paul is subjected to a lie detector test, the nexus of politicians in the scandal would come out in the open. Let those who benefitted from the scandal face the heat,” he said.

The investigations into the PSI recruitment scandal has revealed that Paul allegedly got his share of Rs 1.35 crore bribe amount to be deposited to various accounts, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is in a spot as Congress is seeking on allowing the arrested senior IPS officer record its statement before the court.

The BJP is yet to respond to this demand. Party sources said leaders are worried about the fallout of this case as if any involvement of its leaders is found, it will dent the image of the party.

