K’taka: Pvt school asks students to remove rakhis, parents fume

Parents as well as Hindu activists staged a protest against a private school in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday for reportedly asking students to remove rakhis tied during Raksha Bandhan.

The parents alleged that the management of Loyola School in Karwar told around 200 students to remove their rakhis. Later, Hindu organisations joined hands with the parents and staged a protest in front of the school.

The protesters demanded that the school management should apologise for its act of getting rakhis removed from the hands of the students.

Further details are awaited.

