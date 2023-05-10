Karnataka recorded 37.25 per cent polling in the first six hours, Election Commission officials said on Wednesday.

The polling was picking up pace as a large number of voters are turning out in all parts of Karnataka. The overall voter turnout is likely to cross 70 per cent.

The voter turnout in the high voltage Varuna constituency reached 43.7 per cent by 1 p.m. indicating a neck to neck fight. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Minister for Housing V. Somanna are contesting from here and it is one of the most keenly observed seats.

The people in communally sensitive coastal and hilly districts have come out in large numbers. The turnout of voters reached 47.37 per cent in Virajpet seat. Madikeri seat registered 43.99 per cent polling.

Dakshina Kannada district which witnessed revenge killings and communal tension also saw a large number of voters turning out to polling booths. Sullia recorded 45.1 per cent, Puttur 47.47 per cent, Bantwal 47.03 per cent, Mangalore 43.4 per cent polling.

Mangalore City South registered 38.45 per cent polling, Mangalore City North 43.43 per cent, Moodabidri 44.45 per cent and Belthangady 44.82 per cent polling.

The Udupi district assembly segments Karkal saw 49.13 per cent turnout, Kapu 49 per cent, Udupi 46.49 per cent, Kundapura 49.05 per cent, Byndoor 45.43 per cent turnout till 1 p.m.

Shivamogga constituency, which saw murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and serious stabbing incidents, registered 40.03 per cent polling.

Shiggaon seat, from where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is contesting, saw poor turnout initially. It subsequently picked up and reached 36.29 per cent by 1 p.m.

Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat, from where former chief minister Jagadish Shettar is contesting as Congress candidate, recorded 37.62 per cent polling by 1 pm.

