INDIA

K’taka records 72.67% voter turnout in Assembly elections: EC

NewsWire
0
0

A voter turnout of 72.67 per cent was recorded in the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, where polling for the 224 Assembly seats ended at 6 p.m., the Election Commission (EC) has said.

Barring few incidents, the polling was overall peaceful, the EC Secretariat said in a statement.

The southern state had crossed 50 per cent of voters turnout in the post-lunch period. By 5 p.m., 65.69 per cent of voters turned out and excercised their voting rights.

The voter turnout in the high voltage Varuna seat was recorded at 84.39 per cent. It is one among the keenly observed seats as Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Minister for Housing V. Somanna are contesting from this seat.

The trend of huge voter turnout in coastal and hilly regions in the state continued. The voter turnout touched 74.07 per cent in Virajpet, while in Madikeri it was at 75.39 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada district which witnessed revenge killings and communal incidents also saw a large number of voters turning out to booths. Sullia recorded 78.94 per cent polling, Puttur (80.02), Bantwal (80.17), and Mangalore (77.6).

Mangalore City South recorded 65.1 per cent voter turnout, Mangalore City North 72.32 per cent, Moodabidri (76.11), and Belthangady (80.8).

The Udupi districts assembly segments Karkal saw 81.3 per cent polling, Kapu (78.79), Udupi (75.87), Kundapura (78.94) and Byndoor recorded 77.84 per cent voting.

Channapatna seat, from where former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP former minister C.P. Yogeshwar have locked horns had recorded 85.23 per cent voting. Kanakapura from where Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar is contesting registered 84.52 per cent.

Shikaripura seat, from where former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra is contesting, had seen 82.57 per cent turnout.

Hubli-Dharwad Central, from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is contesting on Congress ticket, has seen 64.18 per cent voter turnout. Athani seat, being contested by former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, recorded 80.23 per cent polling.

20230511-021801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa Police seize stolen rice, wheat bags; 5 held

    Two held for killing cops in Punjab

    Delhi L-G launches cleanliness drive on Yamuna floodplains

    ED raids in Jharkhand, Bihar in IAS Pooja Singhal case