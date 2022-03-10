HEALTHINDIA

K’taka reports 217 Covid cases, 7 deaths

By NewsWire
Karnataka reported 217 new Covid-19 cases with 301 recoveries and 7 deaths on Thursday.

The number of active Covid cases in the state stood at 2,846. The case positivity rate for Thursday stood at 0.44 per cent and fatality rate per day stood at 3.22 per cent.

As many as 48,392 Covid tests were conducted in the state in the past 24 hours.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 158 Covid cases against 166 recoveries. The city reported three deaths in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases stood at 2,272.

Udupi, Raichur, Kodagu, Haveri, Hassan, Gadag, Dharwad, Chikkamaglur, Chamarajanagar, Bidar and Bengaluru Rural districts recorded zero Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 181 new Covid cases against 222 recoveries and 2 deaths.

