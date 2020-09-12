K’taka reports 9,140 fresh Covid cases

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) Karnataka has reported 9,140 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 4,49,551, health officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that the numbers pertaining to Covid-related deaths plummeted to two digits for the first time in the last fortnight to 94 deaths.

However in a tragic turn of events, in Bengaluru Urban district, a seven year old boy who was admitted to a private hospital on September 5 and discharged the very next day, became the youngest covid victim.

Similarly, an 89-year-old woman of Udupi was the oldest among the Covid fatalities.

Officials also said that with 95 deaths, the total number of fatalities has reached 7,151 in the state so far.

The health department said that as many as 9,557 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the overall tally of discharged persons in the state to 3,44,556.

