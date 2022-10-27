HEALTHINDIA

K’taka reports another death due to drinking contaminated water

NewsWire
0
0

A 70-year-old man died on Thursday after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, just four days after two fatalities were reported in Yadgir due to the same reason, authorities said.

The latest death was reported in Mudenuru village where 94 people are currently hospitalised, with four in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Shivappa.

According to local residents, Shivappa fell sick four days ago after consuming contaminated water.

They added that a water pipe broke on October 23 and contaminated water got mixed with drinking water.

Among the 94 people in the hospital, 44 are men, 30 women. 12 boys and eight girls. They all have the same symptoms — vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach ache.

Mudenuru residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of government response despite the large number of people falling sick.

In Yadgir, the two deaths took place on Monday in Hothpet village, with more than 40 hospitalised.

The tragedy occurred after water from the old well was supplied to the houses through tap connections.

It is suspected that the water in the well is contaminated.

20221027-113203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Majority expects no improvement in living standard for another year

    Gut microbiome may be linked to long Covid risk

    Covid patients increase diabetes burden in India

    Covid test now must at Gujarat airports for int’l arrivals