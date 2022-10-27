A 70-year-old man died on Thursday after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, just four days after two fatalities were reported in Yadgir due to the same reason, authorities said.

The latest death was reported in Mudenuru village where 94 people are currently hospitalised, with four in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Shivappa.

According to local residents, Shivappa fell sick four days ago after consuming contaminated water.

They added that a water pipe broke on October 23 and contaminated water got mixed with drinking water.

Among the 94 people in the hospital, 44 are men, 30 women. 12 boys and eight girls. They all have the same symptoms — vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach ache.

Mudenuru residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of government response despite the large number of people falling sick.

In Yadgir, the two deaths took place on Monday in Hothpet village, with more than 40 hospitalised.

The tragedy occurred after water from the old well was supplied to the houses through tap connections.

It is suspected that the water in the well is contaminated.

20221027-113203